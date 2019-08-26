Hhr Asset Management Raised Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $1.79 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Telemus Capital Boosted Holding by $348,032

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 11,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 8,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.32 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 634,413 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Inc holds 253,625 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il holds 2.56% or 185,697 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.14% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Communication Lc reported 250,068 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited reported 2.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 150,054 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has 1.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.14% or 7,395 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.09M shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 69,255 shares. North Carolina-based Cap Inv Counsel has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cohen Lawrence B holds 19,411 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,573 shares to 50,427 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 46,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,337 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares to 535,967 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 446,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,113 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 295,164 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer stated it has 9,497 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability reported 3,080 shares. 11,600 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Valley National Advisers reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1,744 are held by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 733,003 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gideon Capital Advisors reported 4,016 shares. Marco Management Ltd Llc invested in 20,667 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 16,680 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).