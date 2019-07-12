Hhr Asset Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Cut by $2.04 Million as Share Price Declined; As General Mills (GIS) Share Value Rose, Lynch & Associates Lifted Position by $426,105

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 387,603 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.38 million, down from 400,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 346,502 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 126,666 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 37,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 61,433 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc invested in 1,781 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 657 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 128,170 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Company. 5.32 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware accumulated 182,907 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 200 shares. Texas-based Ranger Investment Management LP has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ohio-based Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Parkside Finance Bancorp And Tru has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). M&T State Bank invested in 109,794 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 56,240 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 15,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $2.36 million. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 5. 200 shares valued at $29,214 were sold by Conway Craig on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 441.42 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.