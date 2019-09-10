Hhr Asset Management Position in Jd Com (JD) Has Trimmed by $3.90 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 940,863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 7.46M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 15,571 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,200 shares to 956,036 shares, valued at $433.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 274,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $171.20M for 65.58 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.