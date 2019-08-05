Hhr Asset Management Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) Upped by $1.79 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Has Lifted by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15 million, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 1.03 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 881,191 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 150,798 shares. Laurion Capital LP holds 0.02% or 34,615 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.13% or 712,640 shares. Bruce And has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Legal General Grp Plc owns 1.07M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.29 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.07% stake. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 125 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 639,133 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% or 198,448 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 55,000 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 12.77 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates accumulated 17,061 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600.

