Hhr Asset Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $2.04 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 4,763 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 47,044 shares with $7.51M value, down from 51,807 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $72.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 196,676 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 387,603 shares with $61.38 million value, down from 400,543 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $154.63. About 3.42M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 19.02% above currents $154.63 stock price. Salesforce.com had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85M for 429.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 772 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 5,121 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,538 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru holds 51,262 shares. 3,000 are held by Adi Mngmt Limited Com. Echo Street Management Ltd Company invested in 0.63% or 202,264 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakmont reported 202,005 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 734 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability reported 177,480 shares. Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tcw Group accumulated 2.5% or 1.65 million shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 29 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.40% above currents $169.79 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corporation owns 2,698 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,466 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.04% or 152,119 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 59,193 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 298,341 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 114,194 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,443 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 685,019 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 6.86 million shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Congress Asset Ma reported 5,350 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 7,208 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,018 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 18,966 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 183,168 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,284 shares to 8,145 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 12,123 shares and now owns 55,486 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.