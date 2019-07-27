Hhr Asset Management Lowered Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $32.93 Million; Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding by $623,538 as Share Price Rose

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 823,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 314,324 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.59 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Curaleaf Makes a Pot Deal; Conagra Takes on Beyond Meat – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares to 33,886 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).