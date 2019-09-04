Hhr Asset Management Lifted Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Position; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 26,930 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 335,902 shares with $58.78 million value, up from 308,972 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.69. About 1.23M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 260 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 207 sold and decreased holdings in Idexx Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 72.09 million shares, down from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Idexx Laboratories Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 165 Increased: 178 New Position: 82.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.84 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 62.21 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year's $1.05 per share.

Capital Counsel Llc Ny holds 11.2% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for 685,892 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 4.47 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 4.92% invested in the company for 474,280 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 4.35% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 63.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.84% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $288.48. About 157,195 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 33.51% above currents $122.69 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 16 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $183 target. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.