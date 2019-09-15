Hhr Asset Management Increases Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); Somerset Capital Management Llp Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Increased by $1.41 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 2.57 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.89M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK DID NOT GIVE INDIVIDUAL LOANS TO ANY OF 5 COMPANIES; 09/04/2018 – Times of India: Conflict row: ICICI Bank to mull interim CEO?; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon 2 years ago: RBI docs

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU) by 11,221 shares to 82,296 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,249 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,940 shares to 292,325 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,396 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion has 2,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 52,476 shares. 11,435 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 115,560 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc owns 1.21M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Com holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 6,458 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability reported 1,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 132,351 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj holds 117,466 shares. Highland Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 12,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Liability invested 1.56% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 49,335 shares.