Hhr Asset Management Increases Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); Partnervest Advisory Services Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped as Market Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 1.81M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 48,040 shares to 243,149 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 298,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,747 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $252.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 311,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisorshares Tr (VEGA) by 12,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,926 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

