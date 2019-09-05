Hhr Asset Management Increases Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); As Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Market Valuation Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.80 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 151,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 71,874 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.48M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43M for 32.15 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 427,000 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 706,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold NVMI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 10.55% more from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James invested in 0.07% or 42,260 shares. Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1.40M shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 25,235 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). 698,267 are held by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,428 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 1.06M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clal Insurance Holdings invested 0.42% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Wellington Management Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 403,926 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 58 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 60,353 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 39,530 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 122,672 shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust reported 13 shares. Westwood Holding Gp holds 0.01% or 29,655 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 121,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 20,730 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership invested in 144,432 shares. 628,537 were accumulated by Rwwm Inc. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Paloma Partners Co invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 29,512 shares.