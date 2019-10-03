Hhr Asset Management Increased Visa (V) Holding by $12.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Sadoff Investment Management Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $643,563

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 71,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 247,573 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.97 million, up from 176,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 324,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.51M, down from 327,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.55. About 4.10M shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,190 shares to 47,801 shares, valued at $51.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 421,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,699 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,557 shares to 920,335 shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.38 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

