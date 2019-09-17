Hhr Asset Management Increased Its Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake by $2.71 Million; Shares Rose; Huber Capital Management Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Has Lowered by $757,160 as Market Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 355,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78M, up from 335,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.52. About 219,648 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 37,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 90,966 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 128,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 318,921 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

