Hhr Asset Management Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $2.71 Million as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lifted Stake by $353,199 as Shares Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 19,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 355,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78 million, up from 335,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 12,226 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $385.7. About 180,468 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alliance Data Signs New Agreement To Provide Private Label Credit Program For Sally Beauty Holdings, Helping To Drive Top-Line Sales And Customer Loyalty – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter: Looking Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gartner Reveals That 66% of U.S. Over-the-Counter Pharmaceutical Brands Rank Average or Below in Digital Performance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 298,362 shares to 580,747 shares, valued at $21.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 77,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,920 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel reported 10,527 shares stake. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 34,425 shares. Moreover, Arlington Value Capital Ltd Liability has 13.28% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Suntrust Banks Inc has 1,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 87,440 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0.29% or 5,191 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 8,035 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 0% stake. Ghp Investment Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 6,009 were reported by Pnc Finance Services Group. Css Limited Liability Com Il reported 141,553 shares. Smith Thomas W owns 8,500 shares. Oakbrook Invests stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ellington Grp Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 0% or 38 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,029 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Investment reported 712 shares. Architects Inc invested in 0.28% or 4,171 shares. 46,468 are held by Edgemoor Invest Advisors. Laurion Management Limited Partnership owns 4,325 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Icon Advisers Com has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,280 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,058 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. New York-based Newbrook Capital Advsr LP has invested 5.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Co has 5,309 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated reported 2.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal accumulated 58,732 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Round Table Ser Limited Liability holds 1,218 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 3,590 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,704 shares.