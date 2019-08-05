Hhr Asset Management Holds Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Stake by $55.70 Million as Valuation Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16 million, down from 3.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 489,356 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.67 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Ocbj.com published: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Employees Serving, Caring and Delivering on a Commitment to Military Veterans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $206.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.73 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Macy’s to partner with major retailer in 36 stores, including Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods debuts private label line – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Short Squeeze Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 63,695 shares to 256,542 shares, valued at $62.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,152 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 437,345 shares. 7,088 are held by Cambridge Investment Research. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 19,800 shares. Numerixs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd holds 264,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6,002 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 252,700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 10,642 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc owns 443,309 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Com has invested 1% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.06% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sg Americas Secs reported 25,545 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 4.67M shares.