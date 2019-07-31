Hhr Asset Management Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Lifted as Share Price Declined; Tcw Group Has Cut Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $22.01 Million

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 89,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.35M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $281. About 1.54 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 2.36M shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares to 49,991 shares, valued at $58.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,865 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Qs Ltd Liability invested in 1,443 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 179,197 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 4.95 million shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.05% or 3,611 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 297,407 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability reported 4.27M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp owns 148,190 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Psagot Invest House holds 68 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 48,603 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 123,950 shares. 150 are held by Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Com. Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 2,595 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security, a Florida-based fund reported 14,953 shares. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 32,042 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 305.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 21,853 shares to 54,758 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ready Cap Corp by 629,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).