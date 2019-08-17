Hhr Asset Management Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Lifted by $4.85 Million; Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $2.66 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.30M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 66,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,563 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 131,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat’l Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,847 shares to 87,005 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Still Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Could Be a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: Balance Sheet Management Makes Me Nervous – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6,572 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 7,688 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 243,219 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 52,965 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). James Invest Rech Incorporated owns 21,645 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 48,565 shares. Nordea Invest accumulated 46,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,835 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Co reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Northern has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Da Davidson Company reported 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).