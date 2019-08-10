Hhr Asset Management Has Upped Its Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $913,680; Stock Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Insight 2811 Lifted Position

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 7.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 24/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces New Commitment to Finance $250Bn in Low-Carbon Solutions by 2030; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 26/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY RECOMMENDS SHORT JPY/RUB TO ADD PORTFOLIO RISK; 03/04/2018 – RALPH MORGAN, CO-FOUNDER OF ORGANA BRANDS, REPORTS DEPARTURE; 09/04/2018 – Brazos to Sell Permian Units to Morgan Stanley for $1.75 Billion

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 66.24% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stamps.com Falls 50%, Analyst Reiterates Sell Rating (NASDAQ:STMP) – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Stamps.com’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Stamps.com At $40, Earn 10.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 110,448 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,351 shares. Invest Of Virginia Limited Liability Company owns 39,643 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Lpl Financial Limited Com owns 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,731 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public holds 7,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 17,270 shares. Platinum Inv Limited accumulated 2,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Glenmede Tru Na reported 500 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 5,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polen Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,580 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 1,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.78% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 129,950 shares to 940,863 shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 63,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,542 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 835,249 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Paw Cap has 15,000 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 257,275 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 300,000 shares. Bell Retail Bank invested in 7,730 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 175,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,300 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M Inc stated it has 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Loews Corporation reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tdam Usa invested in 227,430 shares.

