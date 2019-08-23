Hhr Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $1.79 Million; Nokomis Capital Holds Stake in Telenav (TNAV)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15 million, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 483,597 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 290,538 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 152,437 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 2,354 shares stake. Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). 162,467 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Group One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 71,809 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ancora Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 242,786 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 1.27M shares or 0% of the stock. American Int invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ariel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 24,508 shares.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telenav Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Telenav and Amazon Alexa Collaborate to Bring Conversational Voice Interface for In-Car Navigation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Telenav Connected Navigation Part of Latest Generation Opel Multimedia Navi Pro Infotainment System – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Telenav Driving the Automotive Industry â€“ Accelerating Towards a Future of Connected Cars – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $839,058 activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25,120 shares to 202,035 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,599 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).