Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake By $10.38 Million; Shorts at Service International (SCI) Lowered By 26.77%

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) had a decrease of 26.77% in short interest. SCI’s SI was 8.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.77% from 11.57 million shares previously. With 941,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s short sellers to cover SCI’s short positions. The SI to Service Corporation International’s float is 4.86%. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 383,343 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 48,040 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 243,149 shares with $52.53M value, down from 291,189 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $10.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $259.7. About 217,247 shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 26,970 shares to 68,020 valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Rh stake by 92,337 shares and now owns 580,891 shares. Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) was raised too.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67M for 60.12 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.00% above currents $259.7 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

