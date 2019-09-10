Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $12.98 Million as Stock Declined; Springbok Capital Management Position In Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Was Has Lifted

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 582.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 62,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The hedge fund held 73,419 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 10,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 8,456 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q Rev $51.7M; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – AHH SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.00 TO $1.05, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 165,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.13 million, down from 202,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $292.79. About 1.20M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 164,111 shares to 10,889 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40 million for 69.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).