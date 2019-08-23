Hhr Asset Management Has Raised By $913,680 Its Stamps Com (STMP) Position; 2 Analysts Covering TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc acquired 11,280 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 374,183 shares with $30.46M value, up from 362,903 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $1.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 368,571 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60

Among 2 analysts covering TORC Oil & Gas (TSE:TOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TORC Oil & Gas has $7.75 highest and $6.25 lowest target. $7’s average target is 114.07% above currents $3.27 stock price. TORC Oil & Gas had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Altacorp. See TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 562,968 shares traded. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Why TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:TOG) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $737.15 million. The companyÂ’s principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. It has a 43.6 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stampscom has $130 highest and $3500 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 0.78% above currents $64 stock price. Stampscom had 13 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 9. Roth Capital maintained the shares of STMP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Sell” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Thursday, May 9.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. 572 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares with value of $49,980 were bought by Habiger David C.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 5,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh owns 1.09% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 19,363 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 53,415 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co holds 4,864 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2,849 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 285,166 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 69 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability owns 26,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Citadel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,715 shares.