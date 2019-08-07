Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $15.41 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $419,078 as Share Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 63,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 256,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.31 million, down from 320,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $210.95. About 440,711 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 775,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39M, up from 765,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 109,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,837 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.76M for 195.32 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.