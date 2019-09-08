Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 63,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 256,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.31M, down from 320,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61M shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,800 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.07% or 16,930 shares in its portfolio. 306,819 were reported by Barclays Public Llc. Regent Lc invested in 0.36% or 4,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Invest Advsr has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manchester Cap Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP stated it has 302,509 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 0.01% or 2,264 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Cap Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,400 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 65,492 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 52,443 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares to 374,183 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).