Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $32.93 Million; Ami Investment Management Raised Its Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $340,625

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $126.66. About 6,272 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 823,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 314,324 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 31,214 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY)

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 509,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,903 shares. Cardinal Management Limited Ct invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Swift Run Management Lc accumulated 46,463 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,015 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 334,346 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc accumulated 3,391 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 19,478 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 8,022 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 128,144 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Monarch Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 126,425 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture accumulated 5,000 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares to 301,265 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).