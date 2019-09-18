Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $686,140; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Raised Stake by $490,000 as Share Price Rose

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47 million shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS News’ 60 Minutes Interviews Dr. Duane Priddy for Gynecological Polypropylene Mesh Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 323,092 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.75M, down from 327,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 285,995 shares. Smithfield Co invested in 0.01% or 1,872 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability owns 1.99% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 140,787 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 94,029 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,446 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc accumulated 617,410 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt reported 1.38% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 7,299 shares. 16,193 are held by Suntrust Banks. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 43,284 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Company stated it has 84,416 shares. Kempner Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 94,602 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,675 shares.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

