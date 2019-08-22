Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $4.69 Million; Stock Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $3.70 Million; Stock Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 2.42M shares traded or 158.93% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 194,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 786,315 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.18M, up from 591,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 2.59 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares to 475,005 shares, valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,286 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Archrock, Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 2.07M shares. 88,315 are held by Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Llc. Encompass Capital Limited Company accumulated 997,967 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Strs Ohio owns 2,857 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 54,997 shares. Jbf Cap holds 0.12% or 35,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,220 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 6,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0.09% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 26,076 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 1.98M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 5,050 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Legal General Gru Pcl owns 298,811 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 100 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,087 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 1.26 million were accumulated by Parnassus Invs Ca. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Waddell And Reed accumulated 695,181 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 101,102 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 135 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Incorporated holds 1,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers (08/16) (SDRL) (BKJ) (NVDA) Higher; (SAEX) (DDS) (ARAY) Lower (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares to 535,967 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).