Hhr Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Valuation Declined; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Position in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by $519,400 as Market Value Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 36,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 165,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.13 million, down from 202,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 10,985 are owned by Monetary Gp. Cwm Limited Co owns 1,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Management invested in 0.67% or 10,150 shares. Hartford Inv Comm reported 26,651 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,341 shares. 62,899 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Limited. Bessemer Incorporated reported 649 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 6,000 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company holds 2.65% or 20,960 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $493.61 million for 19.50 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).