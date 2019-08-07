Hhr Asset Management Has Boosted Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $7.98 Million; Share Price Rose; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Decreased Stake in First Solar (FSLR) by $46.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 115,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 958,454 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90 million, up from 842,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 510,135 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 76.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 884,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 268,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 527,129 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). North Star Inv Mngmt owns 200 shares. Winfield Associate accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.05% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 227,686 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 88,640 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 15,286 shares. Agf Investments America Inc reported 1% stake. Delta Asset Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 3,265 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 199 shares. Ci Invests holds 0% or 9,800 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp reported 25,731 shares. Robecosam Ag has 0.96% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,810 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 115,513 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41,300 shares to 150,599 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,603 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).