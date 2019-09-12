Hhr Asset Management Decreased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position; Five Star Quality Care (FVE)’s Sentiment Is 0.4

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 48,040 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 243,149 shares with $52.53 million value, down from 291,189 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $10.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $258.39. About 204,719 shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

Five Star Quality Care Inc (FVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 8 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 20 cut down and sold stakes in Five Star Quality Care Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 8.17 million shares, down from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Five Star Quality Care Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 9 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Five Star Senior Living Inc. for 1.32 million shares. Weber Alan W owns 1.65 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 0.19% invested in the company for 1.89 million shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,934 shares.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.97 million. The Company’s senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities . It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 3.53% above currents $258.39 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, August 2.

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 149,760 shares to 394,173 valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 71,320 shares and now owns 247,573 shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.99M for 59.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.