Hhr Asset Management Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $7.14 Million as Stock Value Declined; Rockland Trust Co Increases Stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 47,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 340,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.64 million, down from 387,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $153.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 67,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 176,906 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, up from 109,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 248,093 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW)

