Hhr Asset Management Cut Position in Imax (IMAX) by $9.83 Million as Stock Declined; Raffles Associates LP Holding in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 186,467 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 95,119 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Imax: Sadly Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IMAX Earnings: Will a Strong Slate of Blockbusters Boost Its Results? – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Captain Marvel provides big lift for IMAX – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IMAX Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Napco (NSSC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 32.58 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 12,017 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 55,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern owns 143,340 shares. 6,300 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 17,912 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% stake. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 157 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 444 shares. 81,800 were accumulated by North Star Investment Corp. 556,064 were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Wasatch invested in 0.12% or 537,835 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 392 were accumulated by Dorsey Wright And Associate. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 3,325 shares.