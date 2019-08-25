Hhr Asset Management Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Homestreet (HMST)’s Sentiment Is 1

Homestreet Inc (HMST) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 53 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 53 sold and decreased their holdings in Homestreet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.61 million shares, down from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Homestreet Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 44 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 14.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 54,335 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 327,152 shares with $59.69 million value, down from 381,487 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $428.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 36.30% above currents $164.54 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 340,560 shares traded or 98.82% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 24/04/2018 – Blue Lion Capital Expresses Disappointment with HomeStreet’s First Quarter Results; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET-ON APRIL 6, COURT DENIED AS MOOT BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND’S MOTION TO COMPEL CO TO PRODUCE SOME BOOKS &RECORDS; 14/03/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION SENT REQUEST TO INSPECT HOMESTREET RECORDS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES HOMESTREET THAT RESTRUCTURING OF COMMERCIAL BANKING BUSINESS BY REDUCING EXPENSES CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Roaring Blue Lion Failed to Apply for, or Obtain, Approval From Washington Dept of Fincl Institutions Division of Banks; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET:ROARING BLUE LION AFFILIATE FILES ACTION DISMISSAL; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON WHITE PROXY CARD FOR ALL OF CO’S NOMINEES; 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF HOMESTREET WITH REGARD TO LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY AFFILIATE OF ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $639.21 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 36.49 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.