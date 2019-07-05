Hhr Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Expedia Group (EXPE); Adams Express Company Upped Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $12.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 279.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 145,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41 million, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 1.55M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15 million, up from 473,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 276,931 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2,500 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

