Hhr Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Stamps Com (STMP); Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding by $741,615; Market Valuation Declined

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 389,021 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46M, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 346,281 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $64.83 million for 16.03 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

