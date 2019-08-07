Hhr Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Stamps Com (STMP); Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $44.18 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92M, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.05. About 526,563 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 170,748 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 462,910 shares to 919,159 shares, valued at $59.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,991 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

