Hhr Asset Management Boosted Ptc (PTC) Holding by $978,880; Market Valuation Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Has Lifted Its Metlife Com (MET) Stake

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 45,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,641 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 184,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 3.49 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.41% or $18.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 10.35 million shares traded or 813.78% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 161,750 shares to 953,061 shares, valued at $56.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 25,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,104 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 0.09% or 8,647 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 280,851 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.17% stake. 271,255 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,062 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). M reported 5,330 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.57M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 43,675 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 493,211 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 27,514 shares. Dodge & Cox has 1.62% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 46.43M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 484,783 shares. 457,839 are held by Asset Mngmt One Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 694,526 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 49,211 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 35,592 shares in its portfolio. Ent Corporation invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 199,790 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Advsr Llc. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 44,586 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,350 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 13,678 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 489,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 0.03% or 51,694 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.99% or 1.85M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.37% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ems Limited Partnership accumulated 5.05% or 729,170 shares. 1,889 are owned by Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation.