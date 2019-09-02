Hgk Asset Management Upped Its Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Position by $684,560; Janney Capital Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Lowered by $507,105 as Share Price Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 44,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 47,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SANDERS: TRUMP HAS NUMBER OF PEOPLE TO CHOOSE FROM TO REPLACE ECONOMIC ADVISER GARY COHN; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video)

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 3.00 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 2,666 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 8,950 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.09% or 298,534 shares. Foundry Prns Llc has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Twin Tree Lp accumulated 67,838 shares. 58,900 are held by Amer Ins Tx. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,070 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 4,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Condor Capital accumulated 5,601 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc holds 30,161 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd stated it has 2.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 118,105 shares. 500 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,916 shares to 276,165 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,231 shares to 26,535 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financi (NYSE:COF) by 3,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,453 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.