Hgk Asset Management Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $1.63 Million; PDF Solutions (PDFS) Sentiment Is 1.29

PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 44 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 34 sold and reduced their holdings in PDF Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 23.12 million shares, down from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PDF Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 15.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 15.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 11,712 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 62,366 shares with $8.72 million value, down from 74,078 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $373.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 39,890 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $436.17 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 5.46% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. for 1.30 million shares. Harber Asset Management Llc owns 689,574 shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 42,818 shares.

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.