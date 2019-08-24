Hgk Asset Management Trimmed Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) Holding by $502,600; Stock Rose; Scholtz & Company Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $2.84 Million

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.58 million shares traded or 49.25% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 30,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 32,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communiti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.16. About 580,361 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Appleton Partners Ma reported 2,951 shares. 68,217 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability Company. 3,900 were accumulated by Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Company. Towercrest Capital Management holds 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,043 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 50,721 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 62,313 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,385 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc has invested 1.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,614 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt owns 6,686 shares. 6,426 were accumulated by Lvm Management Limited Mi. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,672 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

