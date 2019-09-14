Hgk Asset Management Raised Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $537,955 as Stock Value Declined; Beach Investment Management Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $301,600 as Share Price Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 116,274 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 106,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 63,745 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ims Mngmt holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,004 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.85% or 395,589 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 397,215 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dana Inv Advisors stated it has 944,765 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 836,171 shares. Haverford Financial Service Inc stated it has 29,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 62,676 shares. Pggm invested in 5.21 million shares. Aspen Management Incorporated holds 36,018 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Finemark Commercial Bank has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clal Ltd has 1.97 million shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 100.64 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,308 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fil Ltd has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,816 were reported by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Inc Inc Investment Lc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 3.34M shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 1.25 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.08% or 126,024 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,414 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 39,824 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com owns 577,815 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 40,112 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 7,912 shares to 30,780 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 4,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,681 shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).