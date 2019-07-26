Hgk Asset Management Raised By $684,560 Its Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Holding; CHAKANA COPPER ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHKKF) SI Increased By 2760%

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 15,920 shares as Archer Daniels Midl (ADM)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 134,220 shares with $5.79 million value, up from 118,300 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midl now has $22.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.64. About 1.40 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) stake by 12,381 shares to 71,300 valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) stake by 14,012 shares and now owns 86,845 shares. Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) was reduced too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 60,000 shares. The insider Young Ray G bought $256,542. On Monday, April 29 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 23,657 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26.