Hgk Asset Management Position in Metlife (MET) Has Lowered by $405,174 as Valuation Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined While Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 817,630 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 9,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 174,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 183,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 2.00M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares to 130,648 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp invested in 69,015 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 92,839 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd reported 53,280 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Rockland Comm has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 127,452 shares. 766,979 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 511,190 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc invested in 105,218 shares. South State has 43 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Laurion Capital Management LP has invested 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 14,611 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.08% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,191 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).