Hgk Asset Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $833,113; Polygon Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 170,277 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,879 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 39,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.55. About 29.52 million shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 98,476 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 530,831 shares. National Bank Of America De owns 101,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Llc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 131,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 39,183 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Voya Limited Company stated it has 33,111 shares. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 206 shares. 125,893 are held by Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 22,086 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 891,802 shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). A D Beadell Invest Counsel invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associate Lc reported 71,243 shares or 6.74% of all its holdings. Stone Run Limited reported 3,788 shares stake. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 452,576 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp owns 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,472 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.88% or 646,559 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 8,080 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 29,712 shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Penbrook Limited Company accumulated 4,844 shares. Farmers owns 49,716 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Private reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Provident Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,844 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,780 shares. Moreover, Ellington Grp Inc Lc has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,750 shares to 35,580 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS) by 4,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).