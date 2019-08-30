Hgk Asset Management Maintains Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS); United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Nuwave Investment Management Cut Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 24 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 6,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 1.23M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.13. About 3.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS) by 5,030 shares to 44,388 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,779 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6,643 shares to 6,657 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

