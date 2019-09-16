Hgk Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by $875,280; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Position by $449,160

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 6,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, down from 48,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 198,752 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 2,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,967 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, down from 55,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $219.68. About 10.69M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,019 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Fiduciary Wi accumulated 1.02% or 1.14 million shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 177,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Huntington Natl Bank reported 1,055 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd owns 8,344 shares. Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 7,325 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp owns 882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 8,746 are held by Ing Groep Nv. United Automobile Association accumulated 10,275 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.03% or 5.87M shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.78 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Grou (NYSE:SPG) by 2,029 shares to 35,440 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) by 7,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Cor (NYSE:COG).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $363.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 31,569 shares to 36,461 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 11,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,049 shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 21,723 shares. 136,577 were accumulated by Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 359,566 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Harvest Cap Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,059 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc holds 125,360 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset holds 8.23% or 60,388 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc reported 47,542 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.79% or 286,440 shares. 76,577 were accumulated by Newfocus Financial Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 42,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 30,300 shares. Acg Wealth has 125,333 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. 23,810 are held by Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.