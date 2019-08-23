Hgk Asset Management Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Baidu (BIDU) Position By $96.48 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 26.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 30,724 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 84,203 shares with $5.62 million value, down from 114,927 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 4.05 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 20/03/2018 – Japanese utility turns LNG seller after nuclear reactor restarts; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 1101.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 588,319 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)'s stock declined 32.47%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 641,721 shares with $105.79M value, up from 53,402 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.07B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 5.87 million shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 44,956 shares to 179,434 valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 434,120 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "BIDU Stock: Here's Why It Looks Risky Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu's (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $174’s average target is 65.01% above currents $105.45 stock price. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 51.93% above currents $52.26 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $78 target in Monday, March 4 report. Societe Generale maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $77 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Management Inc reported 5,449 shares. 6,925 are owned by Allen Inv Limited Liability Corporation. U S Global Investors reported 10,000 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.04% or 5,808 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 74,680 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,400 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.08% or 444,754 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.33% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Mcgowan Gp Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,094 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plancorp Ltd Company invested in 8,383 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).