Hgk Asset Management Lowered Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Stake; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Has 0.42 Sentiment

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Carlisle Cos. (CSL) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,772 shares as Carlisle Cos. (CSL)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 48,536 shares with $5.95M value, down from 53,308 last quarter. Carlisle Cos. now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.35. About 123,913 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stakes in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $48.61 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 14,171 shares traded. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has declined 16.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.65% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carlisle Companies had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Friday, April 5. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50M worth of stock or 20,850 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37 million for 14.58 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.