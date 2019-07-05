Hgk Asset Management Lowered Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Stake by $582,184; Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Position by $1.97 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 53,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 82,121 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.43 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.49M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Opus Capital Gp Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gideon Advsrs reported 4,259 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 59,726 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 22,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 161,097 shares. Select Equity Lp has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 1.18M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset accumulated 93,959 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (NYSE:ADM) by 15,920 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).