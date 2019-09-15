Hgk Asset Management Lifted Bristol (BMY) Position By $362,610; 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake By $358,272

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1,866 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 56,194 shares with $10.85M value, down from 58,060 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal; 21/03/2018 – FB: #Mozilla chairwoman Mitchell Baker tells me her company has stopped advertising on #Facebook. This comes after the company launched a petition asking Facebook to ensure users’ privacy; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 26/04/2018 – U.S. Congress spars over social media filtering; companies skip hearing; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 8,058 shares as Bristol (BMY)'s stock declined 4.66%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 147,009 shares with $6.67 million value, up from 138,951 last quarter. Bristol now has $80.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 10.05% above currents $49.43 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) stake by 3,786 shares to 39,614 valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) stake by 12,713 shares and now owns 58,587 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital Management reported 21,829 shares stake. Sequoia Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,554 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 375 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,089 shares. Maryland Capital Management holds 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 17,729 shares. The New York-based Moore Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 425,682 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Llc reported 479 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Fincl Corporation has invested 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.84% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hartford Invest Management holds 218,456 shares. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 3.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 213,373 shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill Advisors Inc accumulated 126,700 shares or 3.02% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Limited Liability reported 1.03% stake. Mason Street Advisors Llc accumulated 1.41% or 342,644 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 1.36% or 1.03 million shares. Advisors holds 1.26% or 5,202 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough reported 21,861 shares. Somerset Gp Lc owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,273 shares. Moreover, Strategic Financial Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,523 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.01M shares. Paradigm Finance Advisors Ltd Liability has 18,214 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horseman Cap Management Limited holds 40,600 shares or 5% of its portfolio. Court Place Advisors has 1,324 shares. 1.56 million are held by Natixis. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 10,806 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).