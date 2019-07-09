Hgk Asset Management Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Schneider Capital Management Maintains Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 61,854 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 121,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,519 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Connect Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0.63% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 22,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com invested in 6,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.39% or 34,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Teachers Retirement System owns 38,526 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management reported 122,405 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Morgan Stanley holds 19,496 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 36,407 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Phocas Fincl Corp has invested 0.55% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Busin (NYSE:IBM) by 7,318 shares to 51,779 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,951 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).